Byron (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Byron looked woozy after dropping the gloves with Florida's MacKenzie Weegar in the first period. Weegar got his revenge within the rules for a dirty hit Byron landed on him earlier this season, for which Byron was handed a three-game suspension. Expect further details on the nature of Byron's injury prior to the Canadiens' next game, which is a huge one Thursday in Columbus.