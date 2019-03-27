Canadiens' Paul Byron: Exits after Weegar's revenge
Byron (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Byron looked woozy after dropping the gloves with Florida's MacKenzie Weegar in the first period. Weegar got his revenge within the rules for a dirty hit Byron landed on him earlier this season, for which Byron was handed a three-game suspension. Expect further details on the nature of Byron's injury prior to the Canadiens' next game, which is a huge one Thursday in Columbus.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...