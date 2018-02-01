Byron (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the action Thursday against the Hurricanes.

Byron took what coach Claude Julien described as a therapy day Wednesday after taking a hit from the Blues' Colton Parayko up against the boards during the third period of Tuesday's contest. The collision caused him to favor his left shoulder, but his ailment shouldn't prevent him from dressing Thursday. Official word on his status should percolate to the masses when the team takes the ice for warmups.