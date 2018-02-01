Canadiens' Paul Byron: Expected to play Thursday
Byron (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the action Thursday against the Hurricanes.
Byron took what coach Claude Julien described as a therapy day Wednesday after taking a hit from the Blues' Colton Parayko up against the boards during the third period of Tuesday's contest. The collision caused him to favor his left shoulder, but his ailment shouldn't prevent him from dressing Thursday. Official word on his status should percolate to the masses when the team takes the ice for warmups.
More News
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Takes therapy day Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Favors left shoulder after hit•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Takes hard hit, doesn't return•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Keeps streak alive•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Extends point steak to four games•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Extends point streak to three games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...