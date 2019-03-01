Canadiens' Paul Byron: Expected to play
Byron (illness) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, NHL.com's David Satriano reports.
Byron missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 29-year-old will slot into his usual role skating on Montreal's third line and second power-play unit against New York.
