Canadiens' Paul Byron: Extends point steak to four games
Byron collected a primary assist in Saturday's 4-1 home loss to the Bruins.
Byron collected two assists in three games against Boston this past week, despite his team getting swept by the rival club. He'll look to advance his four-game point streak against the Avalanche on Tuesday, with his fantasy owners gladly accepting the nice offensive run from a guy who's still taking most of his even-strength starts (53.4 percent) in the defensive zone.
More News
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Extends point streak to three games•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Fills in at center Monday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Adds insurance tally•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Snaps drought on new line Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Records first career hat trick•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Practices on top PP unit•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...