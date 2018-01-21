Byron collected a primary assist in Saturday's 4-1 home loss to the Bruins.

Byron collected two assists in three games against Boston this past week, despite his team getting swept by the rival club. He'll look to advance his four-game point streak against the Avalanche on Tuesday, with his fantasy owners gladly accepting the nice offensive run from a guy who's still taking most of his even-strength starts (53.4 percent) in the defensive zone.