Byron potted a goal and added an assist -- both in the third period -- during Friday's 3-2 win over Washington.

Centering Max Pacioretty of late has lead to a nice offensive run for the 28-year-old forward, as Byron has two goals and two assists during his active three-game point streak. The mini heater probably doesn't warrant any immediate fantasy action in the majority of settings, but Byron is coming off the best season of his career, so he's definitely a player to keep tabs on over the coming weeks.