Canadiens' Paul Byron: Extends scoring streak
Byron scored a short-handed goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.
The goal extended Byron's point streak to five games, and the winger has eight points over the last eight. It's been trying season for Byron in terms of health -- he's missed 23 games -- but he's retained an offensive touch, scoring on 17.1 percent of his shots.
