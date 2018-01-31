Canadiens' Paul Byron: Favors left shoulder after hit
Byron appeared to be favoring his left shoulder after he was shoved into the boards by the Blues Colton Parayko during the third period of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to St. Louis, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Byron left the game with what was then described as an 'undisclosed' injury. Head coach Claude Julien said the injury does not appear to be serious and there will be an update Wednesday, leading up to Thursday's game at Carolina.
