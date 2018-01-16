Byron scored a goal and picked up a two-minute minor penalty in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Byron was asked to play out of position, centering a line between Max Pacioretty and Charles Hudon, as the Canadiens were without Andrew Shaw (lower body) and Phillip Danault (head). He was eventually moved off the dot in favor of Hudon. The 28-year-old forward now has 12 goals over 44 games, putting him on pace to meet last season's career-high 22 goals in 81 games.