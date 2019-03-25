Canadiens' Paul Byron: Finds goal column in loss
Byron scored his 15th goal of the season in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Byron now has 30 points in 2018-19, playing 53 out of a possible 76 games. He's been a critical component of Montreal's offense since he came over several years ago, but this season saw Byron slowed by multiple injuries.
