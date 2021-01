Byron posted an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

The helper was Byron's first point in three games this year. He had the secondary assist on Alexander Romanov's first NHL goal in the first period. The 31-year-old Byron was limited to 10 points in 29 contests last year, and he's only seeing fourth-line usage with some penalty-killing duties in 2020-21. Fantasy managers can find more offense elsewhere, but he could provide a boost in hits or shorthanded points throughout the year.