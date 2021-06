Byron notched an assist and a game-high nine hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

A Jesperi Kotkaniemi pass eventually ended up with Byron, who then set up Josh Anderson for a tap-in at 12:53 of overtime. Playing in a bottom-six role, Byron hasn't made much of a scoring contribution with four points in 14 playoff games. He's added 42 hits, 12 shots on net and a minus-1 rating while often serving as a reliable defensive presence.