Byron scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added seven hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Joel Armia cleared a puck on a penalty kill in the third period, and Byron turned the harmless-looking play into an opportunity. He beat a Maple Leafs defenseman to the puck, fell to the ice and maintained enough control for a shot that beat Jack Campbell for the decisive tally. The brilliant individual effort was Byron's third playoff goal in his career. The 32-year-old winger had 16 points, 116 hits and a plus-5 rating in 46 regular-season contests as a bottom-six forward.