Canadiens' Paul Byron: Hustles into first point of season
Byron had a shorthanded assist and three hits over 10:42 of ice time in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Washington.
Byron badgered Washington's Dmitry Orlov, forcing a turnover that eventually led to him chasing down a rebound and feeding Brendan Gallagher for the Canadiens' lone goal. A lot of Byron's offense came exactly like this last season -- a direct result of hustle and speed -- when he had career highs in goals (22) and points (43). Montreal has put the puck in the net three times over the first two games. If the Habs continue to struggle scoring goals, expect head coach Claude Julien to allot more ice time to Byron.
