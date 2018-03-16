Byron scored his first power-play goal of the season on his lone shot on net and added three hits over 18:43 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

Slowly, Byron's making his way toward his second straight 20-goal season. Thursday's goal was just his fourth over the last 25 games and gives him 17 with 11 games remaining. He has a good shot of making it if his current line stays productive. Byron, Jonathan Drouin and Brendan Gallagher have accounted for four goals and five assists over the last three games.

