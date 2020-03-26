Byron has scored four goals with six assists over 29 games in the 2019-20 season.

Byron missed 42 games with a knee injury that has limited him to 29 games. The injury was the main reason behind the likely end of a string of four consecutive seasons with double-digit goals. This season came after the 30-year-old forward was limited to 56 games in 2018-19 due to various injuries. Since joining the Canadiens, he's been a flexible piece, slotting in on any line while getting power-play ice time, but he averaged just 10 seconds of PPTOI/game last season. One hopeful sign is Byron's production upon return from injury; he had three goals and three assists in the final 10 games. The Canadiens, who could finish out of playoff position for a third straight season, figure to undergo some roster churn during the offseason, but Byron is still under contract for another two seasons.