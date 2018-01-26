Canadiens' Paul Byron: Keeps streak alive
Byron had a secondary assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Carolina.
Byron's made it to the scoresheet for six straight games, notching two goals and five assists during that run. This recent spate of scoring was spurred by head coach Claude Julien's tweak that put Byron on a line with Max Pacioretty, who has been Montreal's hottest goal-scorer of late. That line could change when Phillip Danault (concussion) is ready to return, but the coach shouldn't ignore the production he's getting out of Pacioretty and Byron.
