Byron (forearm) has avoided a fracture and is being listed as day-to-day moving forward.

Byron has avoided the major setback, though he will sit out at least Tuesday's game against the Ducks because of the issue. The veteran has flirted with a top-six role throughout the season, netting him 19 points, though he has dressed for just 36 games due to injury and suspension. Byron's next chance to lace up the skates arrives Thursday against the Jets.