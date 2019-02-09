Canadiens' Paul Byron: Lands on IR
The Canadiens placed Byron (forearm) on injured reserve Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Byron will miss a third straight game Saturday due to his forearm injury, and the Canadiens have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. The 29-year-old pivot will need to return to practice before rejoining the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
