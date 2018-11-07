Canadiens' Paul Byron: Lands on IR
Byron (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Byron has already missed Montreal's last four games due to a lower-body injury, and this move to IR suggests he may be in danger of missing at least a few more. With Byron still in recovery mode, the Candiens promoted Kenny Agostino from the minors Wednesday to round out their depth up front.
