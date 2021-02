Byron cleared waivers Monday and was placed on the taxi squad.

Byron averaged 12:36 of ice time per game through the first 14 contests. In that stretch, he added three assists and 27 hits. However, there were no takers for his $3.4 million cap hit through the 2022-23 campaign. The 31-year-old can continue practicing and traveling with the team. He'll need to be activated before playing another NHL game.