Byron scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Byron was a huge reason the Canadiens were able to pull off a surprising blowout win in Pittsburgh, notching two goals on three shots and assisting Joel Armia on a shorthanded goal. Despite only playing 14:54, Byron was able to lead the team in points, goals, and plus-minus (plus-3), as well as tie for the lead with three blocked shots