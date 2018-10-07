Canadiens' Paul Byron: Leads team to victory
Byron scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Byron was a huge reason the Canadiens were able to pull off a surprising blowout win in Pittsburgh, notching two goals on three shots and assisting Joel Armia on a shorthanded goal. Despite only playing 14:54, Byron was able to lead the team in points, goals, and plus-minus (plus-3), as well as tie for the lead with three blocked shots
