Canadiens' Paul Byron: Leaves game Thursday
Byron was removed from Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers after taking a hit to the head, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Byron made his preseason debut and was limited to 9:30 of ice team with 1:37 of that on the power play. Byron is expected to fill a spot on the third line.
