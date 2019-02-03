Canadiens' Paul Byron: Leaves Sunday's game
Byron (upper body) will not return to Sunday's game against Edmonton.
Byron took a hit from Matt Benning and appeared to injure his left shoulder. Good news is that isn't the shoulder that Byron had surgery on this past offseason. More information on the 29-year-old's injury should be available after the game.
