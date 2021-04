Byron scored a goal on two shots and had one hit in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg.

A Montreal dump-in took a crazy bounce off the end boards and caromed in front to Byron, who had nothing but net to shoot at, depositing his fourth goal of the season. The 31-year-old has had a quiet year offensively, but he's chipped in four five points (two goals, three assists) in his last six contests.