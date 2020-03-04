Canadiens' Paul Byron: Lights lamp in win
Byron scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Islanders. He added one hit and two blocked shots while finishing plus-2 over 18:41 of ice time.
The goal was just Byron's fourth of the season, which has been derailed by a knee injury that forced him to miss 42 games. He has points (three goals, three assists) in five of the seven games since his return and is a key part of the resurgent third line. Byron's joined by Max Domi (eight point, eight games) and Jordan Weal (six points, seven games) on a unit that's had steady production over the last two weeks.
