Byron scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vancouver. He added two hits over 16:20 of ice time.

Byron scored a goal in the second straight game, giving him points (two goals, two assists) in three of the four games since returning from a knee injury. He's settling in on the third line where he's provided a boost to the previously cool Max Domi, who has two goals and four assists in the last five games.