Byron (lower body) potted a goal and an assist with two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton. He also contributed four hits and a season-best plus-3 rating.

Playing in his first game since April 23, Byron was all over the scoresheet after having gone six straight games without a point leading up to his injury. He and linemates Jake Evans and Artturi Lehkonen were a formidable fourth line, accounting for all three Montreal goals. Byron assisted on Evans' goal to open the scoring midway through the first period, then he pulled the Canadiens even at 2-2 in the middle frame with his fifth goal of the year. The 31-year-old Byron has 16 points in 45 games this season.