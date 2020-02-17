Canadiens' Paul Byron: May suit up Tuesday
Head coach Claude Julien said Byron (knee) could play in Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings.
Byron skated on the fourth line during Monday's practice, so he could crack the lineup for the first time since Nov. 15. The 30-year-old forward wasn't much of an offensive force when he did play earlier in the season, accruing just four points and 11 shots on net over 19 games. Byron should be considered a game-time decision Tuesday.
