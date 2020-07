Byron was deemed "unable to practice" for Friday's training camp session, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Considering Byron was limited to just 29 games this season due to injury, it's possible Friday's absence was simply a maintenance day. Throughout the first days of camp, the Ottawa native has featured on the third line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen, though he could challenge for a top-six role during the Habs' play-in series clash with Pittsburgh.