Montreal head coach Claude Julien said Byron (knee) is not expected back until after Montreal's bye week, which ends Jan. 26, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Byron had been nearing a return mid-December, but he appeared to aggravate the knee after a couple of skating sessions leading up to a Dec. 14 game against the Red Wings. The Canadiens' bye week ends Jan. 26, putting Byron on schedule to return for a home game Jan. 27 against Washington.