Byron was promoted from the taxi squad ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Senators, per CapFriendly.

Byron likely will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game. The 31-year-old hasn't contributed much offensively this season, recording four points and 12 shots on net over 16 games, but he dished out 36 hits in that stretch. Expect Byron to continue operating in a bottom-six capacity for the time being.