Canadiens' Paul Byron: Moves up to second line
Byron skated on the second line during Wednesday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Montreal head coach Claude Julien has not yet settled on a right wing for the second line to skate with Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen. Nick Suzuki started the season there, followed up Jordan Weal and now, it appears, Byron will play there Thursday against the Wild. Byron has one point -- an Opening Night assist -- and that's been it. He'd barely registered over the first five games before delivering five hits in Tuesday's loss to Tampa Bay. He was good enough to score at least 20 goals in consecutive seasons before last season's injury-marred campaign, so it's notable that he'll get off the fourth line and play with more offensively skilled forwards.
