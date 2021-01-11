Byron will serve as an alternate captain, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Byron earns an "A" on his sweater for his fearless play in any role he's given. Since joining Montreal in 2015, the 5-foot-6, 165-pound forward has played all three forward positions and served on all four lines, while also being a regular on the penalty-kill unit. Byron, who has been a fixture on the fourth line during training camp, appears set to open the season with a spot on the active roster. However, he carries a significant salary and Montreal is up against the salary cap, which has fueled trade rumors. Veterans Corey Perry and Michael Frolik, signed in the weeks leading up to camp, wait in the wings and are options that Montreal can use to get under the cap.