Canadiens' Paul Byron: Nearing return
Byron (lower body) took part in Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Coach Claude Julien said Byron still isn't ready to play and will not suit up Tuesday night against Carolina. That means the earliest he will return is Saturday night against the Rangers.
