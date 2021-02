Byron scored a goal and doled out six hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Byron tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally, but it only stayed even for 3:34 before Mitch Marner put Toronto ahead again. The 31-year-old Byron has mostly been a fixture on the Canadiens' fourth line, with a goal, three assists, 12 shots on net and 33 hits through 15 appearances.