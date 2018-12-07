Byron scored two goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Byron's nifty defensive play led to a golden scoring opportunity, culminating in the winger putting a cross-ice feed behind Craig Anderson and giving Montreal a 2-1 lead. His second goal was an empty-netter. Byron sat out 14 games with a lower-body injury, but since he's returned to the lineup has recorded four points in four games. If he's available, perhaps dropped due to injury, the speedster is certainly worth a roster spot as he shoots for his third consecutive 20-goal season. As of now, he has six goals and 11 points in 15 games.