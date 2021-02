Byron will not be in the lineup Saturday against Toronto, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Byron, who wears an "A" on his sweater, was recently placed on waivers and is currently on the Canadiens' taxi squad. Corey Perry took his spot on the 21-man roster and Montreal's fourth line. Byron's contract -- a $3.4 million cap hit -- played a role in him being placed on waivers along with the fact that he had zero goals and just three assists through 14 games.