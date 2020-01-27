Byron (knee) will not be available to play Monday against Washington, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Byron, who will miss his 32nd straight game, skated with fellow injured forwards Brendan Gallagher (head) and Jonathan Drouin (wrist) following Sunday's practice. None of the three forwards will suit up Monday. Byron was not in full equipment, wearing a track suit instead. Head coach Claude Julien said Byron's return is further out than the other two forwards.