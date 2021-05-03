Byron (lower body) will remain unavailable for Monday's clash with the Leafs, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Byron was stuck in a rut with an eight-game goal drought prior to getting hurt and now will be unavailable for his sixth consecutive clash. In addition to Byron, the Habs are still missing Tomas Tatar (lower body) and Brendan Gallagher (thumb), which will stretch their forward depth. As a result, Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been moved to the wing on the first line, while Cole Caufield is getting his first taste of NHL action.