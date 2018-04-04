Byron scored his 20th goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Byron put on a mad dash to reach 20, scoring three times in the last six games. In true Byron fashion, the goal came after his dogged work on the forecheck and being in the right place to bang home a rebound. The 28-year-old forward, whose salary carries an AAV of $1.17 million, is the biggest bargain in hockey. Byron's posted consecutive 20-goal seasons -- he potted 22 in 2016-17. It's quite an achievement for the 5-foot-9 forward who opened the season on the fourth line and is finishing it on the top line. There will be a lot of work to do in Montreal over the summer to remake this team, but Byron will be part of the mix going forward. He may not be on the top line next season, but deserves better than fourth-line duty.