Byron collected two assists with two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Edmonton. He also dished out four hits and was plus-2.

Byron picked up his first points in his last seven games, setting up goals by Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen to stake the Canadiens to a 2-0 first-period lead. It was the first multi-point showing of the year for Byron, who has two goals and seven assists in 31 games.