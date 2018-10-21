Canadiens' Paul Byron: Notches two points
Byron scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
Byron came into the 2018-19 season with a career high of just 43 points, but through the first seven games, he's operating at a point-per-game pace with four goals. With his strong play and Montreal's subpar play on the man advantage, the 29-year-old could force his way into some more power-play time in the near future. If so, his fantasy value would certainly get a boost and he'd be well on his way to a third consecutive 20-goal campaign.
