Canadiens' Paul Byron: Off the schneid
Byron scored a goal on his lone shot, had three hits and two blocked shots while finishing plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Boston.
Byron capitalized on a loose puck at the blue line and went directly to net, beating Tuukka Rask five-hole for his first goal of the season. Byron, who had just two assists over the first 13 games, has recorded points in each of the last two.
