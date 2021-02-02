Byron notched an assist and a team-leading four hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Byron set up Jeff Petry for the Canadiens' third goal of the first period, which stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old Byron has three assists, 11 hits and eight shots on goal through nine appearances this season. He typically plays in a bottom-six role, which leaves Byron with fewer chances to produce offensively. A lack of power-play time makes the winger unattractive for fantasy managers.
