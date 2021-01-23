Byron (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Canucks.
After taking line rushes on the fourth line, Byron has gained clearance from the medical staff and will be in the lineup for a third straight game against the Canucks. The 31-year-old has averaged 12:09 of ice time per game this year, recording two points, five shots on net and five hits in the process.
