Byron had one assist, one hit and blocked two shots over 13:06 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.

Byron opens the season on Montreal's fourth line, a departure from previous campaigns when he could be found anywhere on the top three lines. His ice time on Opening Night was nearly two minutes fewer than the 14:59 he's averaged during the previous four seasons as a member of the Canadiens. With less time on ice and playing alongside offensively less-skilled linemates, Byron will have a hard time reaching the 20-goal mark he posted in 2016-17 and 2017-18.