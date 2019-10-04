Canadiens' Paul Byron: Opens on fourth line
Byron had one assist, one hit and blocked two shots over 13:06 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.
Byron opens the season on Montreal's fourth line, a departure from previous campaigns when he could be found anywhere on the top three lines. His ice time on Opening Night was nearly two minutes fewer than the 14:59 he's averaged during the previous four seasons as a member of the Canadiens. With less time on ice and playing alongside offensively less-skilled linemates, Byron will have a hard time reaching the 20-goal mark he posted in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
