Byron (lower body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

With Byron unavailable, Andrew Shaw appears poised to draw into the lineup against Washington. The 29-year-old forward is considered day-to-day, which suggests he could return to action as soon as Saturday against Tampa Bay.

