Byron (lower body) was unable to complete Friday's game versus the Capitals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Per Engels, Byron limped to the locker room late in the third period. It's unclear how the injury occurred. The winger should be considered day-to-day for now -- there may not have been enough time for Byron to return to the contest. More information should be available prior to Saturday's game versus the Devils.

