Play

Byron had four hits and a blocked shot over 16:49 of ice time in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Carolina.

Byron was removed from the Canadiens' previous game after hurting his shoulder when he was shoved into the boards. The team insisted it was a minor injury and that appears to be the case. The gritty Byron has gone pointless in two consecutive games after scoring eight points across an eight-game run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories