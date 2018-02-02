Canadiens' Paul Byron: Plays Thursday
Byron had four hits and a blocked shot over 16:49 of ice time in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Carolina.
Byron was removed from the Canadiens' previous game after hurting his shoulder when he was shoved into the boards. The team insisted it was a minor injury and that appears to be the case. The gritty Byron has gone pointless in two consecutive games after scoring eight points across an eight-game run.
