Canadiens' Paul Byron: Pointless again
Byron had three hits and finished plus-1 over a forward-low 12:51 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Byron was held without a point for the fourth straight game and the 11th time in 13 contests. He's been a source of secondary scoring for the Canadiens since joining them in 2015, but he's off to an unproductive start and averaging just 13:15 of ice time, the low-water mark of his time in Montreal.
